Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams

Latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify bottlenecks

A new project announced in Sharjah will reduce the time you spend stuck in traffic by 20 per cent.

The ‘smart traffic control’ project will see the latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify bottlenecks.

The new project will make traffic smoother, increase safety levels, reduce collisions and cut pollution levels by reducing carbon emissions from the traffic stops.

This came as Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired a council meeting on Tuesday.

The council also approved the list of candidates for the sixth batch of the professional diploma for child protection.

The diploma contributes to developing the skills of graduates working in child protection.