Sharjah opens 33 more private parking lots
The new parking lots are part of the municipality’s efforts to provide regular parking spaces.
The Sharjah Municipality has issued licences to 33 new private parking lots in various parts of the emirate. Motorists can subscribe to parking services in these facilities on daily, weekly, monthly or annual basis, an official has said.
Khalid Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director of customer services at the municipality, added that the civic body has also renewed the licence of 155 private parking lots this year. The municipality has recently closed down a number of sandy areas used by residents as parking space.
Al Suwaidi said the new parking lots are part of the municipality’s efforts to provide regular parking spaces for motorists and enhance the aesthetic appearance of the emirate.
“There are 300 private parking lots in the city of Sharjah, licensed by the municipality and supervised by the Public Parking Department, with approximately 20,000 parking spaces,” he added.
Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department, explained that the private parking lots are licensed by the municipality according to a set of standards and conditions.
Abu Ghazin noted that the investors of these private parking lots are granted permits to operate the facility with a signboard indicating the name of the facility and the numbers of parking spaces and fees.
He said: “Based on the Sharjah Municipality’s keenness to upgrade the level of services provided, the municipality calls on all motorists not to use unlicensed parking lots to avoid any consequences.
