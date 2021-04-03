- EVENTS
Roads, bridges to new mall in Dubai almost complete
They would be opened as the mall is inaugurated, says RTA.
The roads and bridges leading to Al Khail Avenue Mall, the new shopping and leisure destination at Jumeirah Village Triangle, are now 90 per cent complete.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the construction would be completed by the end of the first half of 2021, and the bridges would be opened as the mall is inaugurated.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the new roads and bridges provide “direct entry and exit points” to the parking of the mall.
They are linked to Al Khail and Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads.
The project covers the construction of roads extending 2,153 metres and three bridges stretching 1,250 metres.
“The first bridge extends 389 metres, the second spans 670 metres and the third one stretches 191 metres,” said Al Tayer.
“The three bridges provide direct entry and exit points to Al Khail Avenue from and to Al Khail Road in both directions. The exit points can also lead to Zabeel, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (in the directions of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other Emirates).”
The bridges improve the entry/exit points of the Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) along Al Khail Road.
Al Khail Avenue has an area of about 2 million sq. ft. and features 350 stores, food courts, entertainment facilities and a cinema complex with 14 theatres.
