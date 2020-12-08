Ride the Dubai Ferry with your bikes, scooters onboard for free
RTA initiative aims to integrate personal mobility vehicles, marine transit modes and public transport network.
Bike and scooter riders in Dubai will welcome the latest move by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to allow them to carry their vehicles onboard whenever they use the ferry for no extra cost.
The initiative aims to enhance the integration between the existing flexible mobility means, marine transit modes and the entire public transport network. It will also help increase ridership and encourage tourism.
“About eight accompanied bikes/scooters will be allowed onboard the Dubai Ferry without any extra cost to encourage ferry riders to benefit from this initiative and to reduce the reliance on private transport. We opted to utilise the area at the back of the ferry to stow flexible mobility means safely, without disturbing the boarding or alighting of passengers,” said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“We are capitalising on the existing flexible mobility infrastructure in Dubai and seeking to link it with Dubai Ferry lines to enable riders to move smoothly across Dubai along with their individual mobility means, such as bikes and scooters. The step will offer riders greater flexibility and accessibility to their final destinations or designated tracks for practising daily activities without obliging them to use vehicles,” added Al Hashmi.
The Dubai Ferry service operates nine boats on two main lines: The coastal line between Al Ghubaiba Station and the Marina Mall via the Water Canal Station, and the Sharjah Aquarium Station. The Marine Transport Department is mulling the expansion of the service to match the urbanisation and the master plan of marine transpor.
