Revealed: Top causes of road accidents in UAE

Wam

Police also warned about the dangers of distracted driving.


Distracted driving and speeding are among the leading causes of serious road accidents reported during the first quarter of the year, Abu Dhabi Police said.

“Drivers wrong and aggressive behaviours, and failure to adhere to traffic rules and regulations are one of the most important causes of serious accidents,” the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police said as part of the Arab Traffic Week held under the theme: ‘Accidents are not fate, but neglect and Failure’.

According to police, distracted driving, sudden swerving, entering a road without ensuring that it is clear, tailgating and speeding without considering the road conditions has caused serious accidents so far this year.

Police also warned about the dangers of distracted driving, like sending text or talking over the mobile phone, eating and drinking, using social media platforms, taking photos, fixing makeup, adjusting your dress or anything that takes attention from the road and leads to lane deviation and accidents.

In January last year, Abu Dhabi Police had deployed a Smart System to detect the tailgaters . In February this year, police revealed to have fined 35,000 motorists for not leaving enough distance between vehicles. The violators were caught by traffic officers and smart radars.

