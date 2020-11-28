Over 5,000 vehicles impounded at home through Dubai Police smart impound system
The fee for the smart impound is only Dh420.
As many as 5,163 cars have used the smart impound system of the Dubai Police since the beginning of this year.
According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, the system allows motorists to keep their impounded vehicles at home instead of having them taken to police-designated impound yards.
"Since it was launched in 2018, the smart impound system has helped motorists impound their cars outside their villa or parking lot," he said.
"To ensure that impounded cars are not driven, a small tracking device will be installed inside the vehicle to alert the police and will be visible on a map in the command room," Brigadier Al Mazroui added.
He confirmed that people who used the smart impound system were happy with the results due to the efficiency of the system. The fee for the smart impound is only Dh420.
