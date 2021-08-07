Over 27,000 distracted drivers fined in Abu Dhabi

Distracted driving is among the most dangerous offences, as it may lead to serious accidents and even cost lives.

A total of 27,076 distracted driving violations were recorded in the first half of 2021, the Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate has revealed.

According to statistics and analytical studies, distracted driving is among the most dangerous offences, as it may lead to serious accidents and even cost lives.

The directorate stressed the importance of keeping an eye on the road when driving, noting that using smartphones, making phone calls and talking to passengers are among the common distractions that could cause traffic accidents.

Using one’s phone behind the wheel or any other distraction is an offence punishable by a Dh800 fine and four black points.