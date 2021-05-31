Transport
New plan to make Dubai public transport emission-free by 2050

Staff Reporter /Dubai
Filed on May 31, 2021

The plan estimates a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to saving about Dh3 billion by 2050.


A new plan endorsed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) aims to make public transport emission-free by 2050.

Nasir bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA, said: “The highlights of the plan include broadening the use of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and buses in the fleets of public transport, school buses, taxis and limousines to reach the targeted 100 per cent rate by 2050.

“It also calls for widening the use of clean energy, such as solar power, in the premises and facilities of RTA; rehabilitation of the existing buildings; and introducing the construction of almost emission-free buildings in all new projects. The plan provides for completing the smart and power-efficient streetlighting project by 2035; achieving a 100 per cent recycling of municipal waste across RTA’s projects and operations by 2030; and recycling water for reusing in RTA’s facilities and buildings.”

The plan is based on three strategic pillars: Green mobility, infrastructure, and circular economy.

