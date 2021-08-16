Look: First mall in Dubai atop a metro station announced

The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of the surrounding phase one Districts.

A state-of-the-art integrated transportation hub and the first mall in Dubai constructed atop a metro station will come up in Deira.

Master developer Ithra Dubai Monday announced the launch of One Deira at the Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) which will consist of an office building, a 131-room hotel and a two-level retail podium including a mall atop a metro station.

The unique retail concept is a wonder of engineering owing to its impressive structure and exceptional design.

With easy access to all of Roads and Transport Authority services, the comprehensive transportation network will include a metro station, RTA Bus Terminal, taxi ranks and an additional 158 podium parking spaces in one central location.

The One Deira will serve residential and commercial communities of the surrounding phase one Districts consisting of 2,200 residential units and 700 retail units, F&B outlets and eight international brand hotels, including Adagio, Wyndham, Super 8, and Days Hotel with a total of 1,450 keys.

“The Deira Enrichment Project is on track to become a leading destination, adding unique offerings to the trade, retail and tourism landscape in Dubai with every new milestone. Upgrading and complementing Dubai’s oldest urban area, the landmark development encapsulates the city’s vision of sustainability, innovation and mobility with an eye on legacy,” said Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai.

One Deira will have 55 brand new retail units on the podium level and as well as the “Days Hotel” with 131 keys.

DEP aims to launch additional units of the Deira Enrichment Project – Districts 8 and 9 in the third quarter and District 5 and 10 in the fourth quarter.

