Hijri New Year: Abu Dhabi announces no toll charge, free public parking during holiday
ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that surface public parking spaces will be free of charge during the Hijri New Year (1443) holiday on Thursday, August 12. It also announced the working hours of Customer’s Happiness Centres, Darb timings and bus and ferry services schedules.
ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday and will resume work on Sunday, August 15.
Free public parking
Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting August 12 until 7:59am on August 14. Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.
ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. ITC also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking bays from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.
Free public parking in Dubai, Sharjah
No Darb toll gate charge
ITC announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during Hijri New Year holiday on August 12. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday, August 14 during usual peak hours from 7:00 to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 to 7:00 pm - in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow during these timings.
Public buses and ferry services in Abu Dhabi will operate according to the same schedule of official holidays.
Public transport users are requested to follow the precautionary measures while using buses or ferries and use Darbi app to check trip timings and avoid waiting in the stations.
Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi and Darb apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.
-
Transport
Hijri New Year: Abu Dhabi announces no toll...
ITC calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Lawyers hail new 24x7 'virtual pleading'...
The service allows litigants to present their arguments, evidence and ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, hazy forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over coastal areas. READ MORE
-
Transport
Hijri New Year: Free public parking in 2 emirates
The decision does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Reach airport 6 hours before...
The test counters will start four hours before departure time and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's new travel rules: 10 things passengers...
The AlHosn app, which reflects users' green pass protocol, has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights: Airport to get first...
Many residents stranded in Pakistan due to non-availability of rapid... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan lead Dubai airport passenger...
DXB records 10.6m passengers in H1, sees better H2. READ MORE
News
Flights to UAE: Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi