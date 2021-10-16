Gitex 2021: New innovations in self-driving transportation, smart parking to be unveiled by RTA

Users will be able to automatically renew parking tickets and pay fees over WhatsApp instead of the current SMS messages

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will unveil technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) in cycling tracks to count the number of users and measure their compliance with the safety procedures at Gitex this year.

Moreover, the RTA will introduce technology that will allow users to automatically renew their parking tickets and pay parking fees over WhatsApp instead of the current SMS messages.

Set to begin on Sunday, October 17, the RTA will also exhibit the use of AI in the testing of vehicles along with a new model of a journey planner on public buses using smart screens at bus stations, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors, RTA, said on Saturday.

The RTA will showcase a collection of projects and smart initiatives at Gitex 2021, topped by projects qualified for the finals of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2021.

“RTA has an integrated roadmap for the future of self-driving transport as well as a master plan for digital transformation to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

The projects are a result of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

“RTA is making headway in implementing the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport aimed to convert 25 per cent of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart self-driving transport trips by 2030,” said Al Tayer.

AI on bicycle tracks

“As part of its participation in Gitex, RTA will exhibit a host of projects and initiatives that have been qualified for the finals of the second Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport to be held under the theme: Self-Driving Logistics, which includes ground transportation and drones,” he added.

RTA will exhibit five qualified projects in the category of ‘Leading Companies’, and six projects in the category of ‘Local Universities’.

“RTA will also run a live demo of an initiative to use artificial intelligence in monitoring cycling tracks to make Dubai a bicycle-friendly city. The initiative uses the computer vision technology to improve on safety procedures and ensure the compliance of cyclists with the applicable rules such as the wearing of helmets and observing speed limits,” said Al Tayer.

Paying parking fees

The smart parking app has recently been fitted with innovative features for the payment of fees such as a 3D map, and the automatic renewal of parking tickets as well as the payment of parking fees through WhatsApp as an alternative to the text message service.

Additionally, RTA said it will show a host of other services that enable customers to automatically pay parking fees at the smart yards and multi-level parking buildings. RTA will also exhibit a smart scanning device that can issue digital fine tickets.

Visitors will also be familiarised with RTA’s initiatives in using artificial intelligence at vehicle technical testing centres to detect any malpractices.

“In addition to using big data platform to analyse customer feedback and complaints received via social media portals or customers database, while using machine learning models and artificial intelligence to upgrade the level of services provided to the public,” said Al Tayer.

Initiatives on display at Gitex will also include a journey planner that uses a new generation of smart screens that relay instant information to passengers. “

As such, riders will be able to make smooth, swift and accurate planning of their journeys on touch screens at main bus stations. RTA will also exhibit digital nol through the nol Pay app, that is interfaced with Huawei smart devices and enables users to pay for public transport fares, and nol card purchase outlets across Dubai besides topping up smart cards and purchasing transport permits,” he added.