Free bus services for visitors to grand Abu Dhabi festival
The buses will be available every hour from 3pm to 7pm
Free public buses will be provided to residents visiting the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, transport authorities have announced. The festival will start on Friday, November 20, and runs until February 20, 2021, in Al Wathba.
Also read: Fireworks, monster trucks and more as Abu Dhabi fest begins on Nov 20
On Tuesday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said it has set up a “comprehensive plan” to transport visitors.
ITC announced that it will provide transport services for the visitors of #SheikhZayedFestival 2020.— "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) November 16, 2020
ITC is offering number of public buses and taxi services to transport visitors to and from the festival. Bus services are available everyday for free. #AbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/LUmwX5zQQs
“The free bus services will be available daily at the main bus station in Abu Dhabi. It will go to Bain Al Jessrain Co-operative Society Supermarket, from where it moves to Bani Yas Bus Station and finally to the venue of the festival,” said the ICT.
The buses will be available every hour from 3pm to 7pm. Return services will be available every hour from 5pm to 11pm.
According to organisers, Al Wathba will host 3,500 activities during the three-month festival that is being held under the theme ‘The Emirates, a meeting place of civilisations’.
The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE, and was recently declared as one of the five most important cultural events in the world.
It will welcome up to 80,000 visitors per day. An entry ticket costs Dh5, while people of determination and children under the age of 10 years enter for free.
