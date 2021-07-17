Transport
Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Police announce truck ban in Khorfakkan

Web Report/Sharjah
Filed on July 17, 2021
Wam

The ban will be in place from 5:00pm until 10:00pm.


Sharjah Police has announced a ban on trucks passing through the city of Khorfakkan from Monday, July 19 until Friday, July 23 to avoid traffic congestion during Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The General Command of Sharjah Police made the announcement on Instagram and said the ban will be in place from 5 pm until 10 pm.

Sharjah Police has appealed to truck drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, especially in times of prohibition, pointing out that traffic patrols will be intensified on internal and external roads.




