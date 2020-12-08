E-scooter riders not following traffic rules, say Dubai residents

Here are the e-scooter safety guidelines that everyone must follow.

With more e-scooters out on the streets, residents in a Dubai are raising a concern: E-scooters zipping through neighbourhoods pose dangers to the community.

Residents in South Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) said stepping out for strolls or runs with their families and pets has become a “nightmare” as they now have to dodge speeding e-scooters on narrow walkways.

Last October 26, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced its e-scooters pilot project across five areas in Dubai: JLT, 2nd December Street in Satwa, Al Rigga in Deira, Dubai Internet City, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

Although the authority had issued a list of guidelines to ensure the safety of e-scooter users and pedestrians, JLT residents observed that many of the riders fail to follow the rules.

‘They’re not watching their speed’

Alexandra, mother of a toddler and resident of JLT, said: “We have been living in Jumeirah Lake Towers for years and chosen it over other areas as it used to be so safe for families with young children.

“But over the last month, we have seen a rapid increase in speeding e-scooters in the pedestrian areas of JLT. Most of them do not follow speed or safety rules, such as wearing helmets, watching their speed and lane.”

The locality also has some pedestrian tunnels, she said, where riders are supposed to disembark from their scooters and walk with their two-wheelers. “But instead, they speed inside the tunnel, too.”

Some e-scooterists refuse to listen to pedestrians, she said. “So, without any security marshals to watch these errant scooterists, there can be terrible accidents.”

Another resident of the locality, Sadaat, said he is unable to walk or jog around JLT in peace due to the constant fear that a speeding biker might hit him.

“I can’t do my morning and evening walks with ease since these new e-scooter lanes have come up around the lake. I am constantly looking over my shoulder to see if there is a biker coming,” said Sadaat, who has been staying in the locality for the last six years.

“There is a narrow walkway around the lake where there are restaurants and play areas, and my children used to play and walk freely in these spaces. But after a number of recent incidents — where a biker nearly crashed into us while we stood next to the play area — we are very disheartened and scared of stepping out.”

Riders’ behaviour

Sharing the same concern, resident Chrisley M said she is not against the scooters and bikes but the behaviour of the riders.

“The scooterists have started turning these community tracks as racing tracks and refuse to slow down even when we ask them to. I have also noticed some underage children (9 and 10 year old) riding these scooters.”

Another resident who has been in JLT since it was constructed in 2008, Saima Masooud said JLT walkways used to be a place for leisure strolls with kids and family members, “but now they have become stress-inducing ones as pedestrians are scared of being hit by a speeding biker”.

Most of the residents suggested it would be better to shift the e-scooter tracks from around the lake area towards the internal JLT road–Al Sarayat street.

Khaleej Times has reached out to the RTA seeking clarity on the issue, and the authroty stated it is looking into the matter.

Safety guidelines

Here are the e-scooter safety guidelines that everyone must follow.

>> 14years old is the minimum age to ride an e-scooter

>> Wearing a helmet is a must

>> The e-scooter must be parked at designated slots

>> Only one rider is allowed on every e-scooter

>> Riders must get off their e-scooters on pedestrian crossings

>> Keep a safe distance from others

>> Wearing ear plugs or headphones is strictly prohibited when riding an e-scooter