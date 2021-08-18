E-55, W-29 among 100 fancy Dubai vehicle number plates to be auctioned

Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, August 22.

E-55 and W-29 are among the 100 fancy vehicle number plates that will be auctioned in Dubai on August 28.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said premium numbers on offer include two-, three-, four- and five-digit plates.

The plates bear E, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, and Z codes.

Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, August 22, and the plates go under the hammer at 4.30pm on Saturday, August 28.

Interested bidders can register for the auction either through the RTA website, Dubai Drive app, or with any of the RTA customer happiness centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

Seats are limited and “priority will be given to bidders”.

“It is recommended to pre-register for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm,” the RTA added.

The sale of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent value-added tax. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to the RTA.

Bidders must also pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.