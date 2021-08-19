DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be extended on August 20, 27
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage.
The Dubai Metro will operate for two additional hours over the next two Fridays (August 20 and 27) to serve passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai said both Red and Green lines will run from 10am to 3am on the two Fridays.
This came as DXB prepares for two of its busiest weekends. The extended Metro timings will "support guests' onward journey into the city", DXB said.
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage.
DXB had earlier said that it expected a massive spike in passenger traffic between August 12 and 22. With more than a million people expected, DXB estimated that daily peaks would average 100,000 passengers during the weekends.
The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE as well as easing of travel restrictions for certain countries by the government.
For all passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport, #DubaiMetro will operate for 2 extra hours on Friday, August 20th from 10 AM until 3 AM (next day), and August 27th from 10 AM until 3 AM (next day) for your comfort. pic.twitter.com/IWCipVvU9u— RTA (@rta_dubai) August 19, 2021
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Government
Turkish President receives Emirati delegation led ...
An array of regional issues of common interest were discussed during... READ MORE
-
Health
Abu Dhabi doctors treat Indian expat with rare,...
It can be caused by several types of bacteria and mortality rate can... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Medical facility to pay Dh500,000 to woman...
The hospital authorities intentionally lied to her that she was... READ MORE
-
Transport
DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be...
Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Afghanistan committed to playing in T20 World...
Afghanistan's team will soon leave Kabul for Pakistan one-day series, ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane
Zaki Anwari played for the national youth team. READ MORE
-
News
AI is an accelerator of change in the UAE
Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced technologies... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse