DXB rush: Dubai Metro operating hours to be extended on August 20, 27

The Dubai Metro will operate for two additional hours over the next two Fridays (August 20 and 27) to serve passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai said both Red and Green lines will run from 10am to 3am on the two Fridays.

This came as DXB prepares for two of its busiest weekends. The extended Metro timings will "support guests' onward journey into the city", DXB said.

Passengers can carry two suitcases and hand luggage.

DXB had earlier said that it expected a massive spike in passenger traffic between August 12 and 22. With more than a million people expected, DXB estimated that daily peaks would average 100,000 passengers during the weekends.

The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE as well as easing of travel restrictions for certain countries by the government.