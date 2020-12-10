Dubai's RTA warns of 30-hour delay on Business Bay Crossing
The RTA provided details of alternative routes to be used during the delay.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday warned that a delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Deira to Bur Dubai for 30 consecutive hours, from 12am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.
A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Deira to Bur Dubai for 30 consecutive hours, from 11 December at 12 AM until Saturday, 12 December, 6 AM. We advise you to remain cautious & use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge & Ras Al Khor Rd.— RTA (@rta_dubai) December 10, 2020
In a tweet, the RTA said: "We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Rd."
-
Transport
Dubai's RTA warns of 30-hour delay on Business...
The RTA provided details of alternative routes to be used during the... READ MORE
-
Europe
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed meets UK PM Boris Johnson in ...
Sheikh Mohamed also met the UK's heir to the throne, Prince Charles. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai remote-working protocols for govt employees
Employees can perform their duties from outside their offices, using... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai’s private school students rank among...
The results have underscored that the emirate’s private schools ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews