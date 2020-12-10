Dubai's RTA warns of 30-hour delay on Business Bay Crossing

The RTA provided details of alternative routes to be used during the delay.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday warned that a delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Deira to Bur Dubai for 30 consecutive hours, from 12am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

A delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Deira to Bur Dubai for 30 consecutive hours, from 11 December at 12 AM until Saturday, 12 December, 6 AM. We advise you to remain cautious & use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge & Ras Al Khor Rd. — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 10, 2020

In a tweet, the RTA said: "We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Rd."