Dubai's RTA warns of 30-hour delay on Business Bay Crossing

Web report/Dubai
Filed on December 10, 2020

(Alamy image)

The RTA provided details of alternative routes to be used during the delay.

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority on Thursday warned that a delay is expected on the Business Bay Crossing Bridge from Deira to Bur Dubai for 30 consecutive hours, from 12am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

In a tweet, the RTA said: "We advise you to remain cautious and use alternative roads, Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge and Ras Al Khor Rd."




