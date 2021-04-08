Dubai's RTA to auction fancy number plates; how much will you pay?

AA66 and I70 are among the 100 fancy Dubai number plates that will be up for grabs at an auction.

The licence plates of two, three, four and five digits can be bought at an auction on April 10 at the Dubai Festival City InterContinental Hotel at 4.30pm.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said interested bidders can register for the auction online, the Dubai Drive app, or with any of its customer service centres.

"Seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders. It is recommended to make pre-registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 2pm," the RTA added.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent value-added tax. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to the RTA.

Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.