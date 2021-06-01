Dubai: Truck carrying heavy equipment crashes into Shindagha Tunnel entrance

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Dubai’s Shindagha Tunnel had to be closed for a few hours after a truck carrying a heavy equipment crashed into an iron barrier at its entrance.

The Dubai Police worked with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to clear the excavator and reopen the tunnel.

The police said that the truck driver had violated traffic laws by attempting to enter the tunnel. They said there are multiple warning signs saying trucks are not allowed in the tunnel.

Colonel Omar Musa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, said the incident happened early on Sunday. The police and RTA team immediately closed the tunnel and diverted traffic.

The tunnel was cleared just in time before peak hour traffic started.

The police have appealed to drivers to follow all traffic signs and adhere to rules.