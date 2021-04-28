Dubai traffic alert: Delays expected on key road

The delay is likely to be on till 1:00am on Thursday.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has warned of potential traffic delays on Al Meydan Street.

The delay is likely to be on till 1am, Thursday, due to ongoing Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament 2021.

A delay is expected on Al Meydan St. today, from 9 PM to 1 AM (next day) during the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2021. We advise drivers to use alternative routes: Al Khail Rd. and Dubai-Al Ain Rd. pic.twitter.com/G905JsKKpo — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 28, 2021

"We advise drivers to use alternative routes: Al Khail Rd. and Dubai-Al Ain Rd," the RTA tweeted.

"To those heading to Al Meydan area, kindly use Al Meydan St. from Dubai-Al Ain Rd."

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS tournament is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money. It has been held every year in the holy month of Ramadan since 2013 at NAS Sports Complex, except in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This year’s NAS tournament features three sports – padel tennis, running and cycling.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com