Dubai to launch 5 new bus routes
One route will be cancelled, while six would be improved, the RTA said.
Dubai will get five new bus routes from June 1, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. One route will be cancelled, while six would be improved, the authority added.
New routes
>> Route 14 will start from Oud Metha and head to Al Safa, with a frequency of 20 minutes.
>> Route 23 will start from Oud Metha and head to Al Nahda 1 at a frequency of 30 minutes.
>> Route 26 will start from Oud Metha and head to Business Bay Bus Station 2 at a frequency of 20 minutes during peak time on (except on Friday).
>> Route F50, a Metro link service, will start from the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station and head to the Dubai Investment Park Complex 2 at a frequency of 30 minutes.
>> Route F51, also a Metro link service, will start from the Dubai Investment Park Metro Station and head to the Dubai Investment Park Complex 1 at a frequency of 20 minutes.
The last two routes will serve the central business districts of both Deira and Bur Dubai.
Route improvements
>> Route 20 will be extended to serve the Head Office of Fly Dubai at Warsan.
>> Route F09 will be converted into a circular one and will not serve Al Wasl Park.
>> Routes F14, F19A and F19B will be extended to serve the new Business Bay 2 Bus Station.
>> Route X23 will serve the Oud Metha Station during off-peak time, which will improve the travel time during peak times.
>> The RTA will improve the timetables of 28 routes: Routes 20, 61D, 66, 91, 91A, 95, C03, C05, C18, E303, E306, E307, E307A, F03, F09, F14, F19A, F19B, F49, F50, F51, F55, F61, F70, X23, X25, X92, and X94.
Route cancellation
The RTA will also cancel Route C14. Passengers using this service have been advised to use the two alternative routes 14 and 23.
