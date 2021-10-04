Dubai: Taxi drivers return lost items worth over Dh4.7m in 6 months
The lost items included cash and personal belongings.
About 40 taxi drivers in Dubai have received 'medals of trust' as they helped return items worth Dh4.7 million left behind by passengers in the first six months of this year. The lost items included cash and personal belongings.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) commended the honesty of the drivers as it honoured them.
Celebrating these drivers is a celebration of the commitment to work ethics and honesty as well as the compliance with instructions and guidance, said the authority's Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department.
The cab drivers expressed their pride in receiving the medal of trust. They stated that such recognition would motivate them to adhere to the values of honesty and seek to provide better service to taxi users.
