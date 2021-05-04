Dubai RTA fines: New paperless receipts system rolled out

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s customers' happiness centres.

In keeping with Dubai’s Paperless Government initiative, and the commitment to provide convenient digital transactions to all community members, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has ceased the issuance of printed paper transactions at all affiliated customers happiness centres in Dubai.

The switch to paperless transactions covers bills, receipts and tickets issued in respect of various violations, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

RTA confirmed that customers happiness centres have already started sending receipts via e-mails and text messages. All transaction details, invoices and receipts are now issued in a digital, rather than printed, format and transmitted to clients electronically.

RTA urges customers to update their phone numbers and e-mail identities in their traffic files through communicating with RTA’s dial-free number (8009090).

The initiative is in line with the precautionary measures taken to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 while eliminating the touching of paper.

It also contributes to operational efficiency by bypassing the printing of offence tickets, which also eliminates procedures and costs of maintaining printers.

Issuing digital offence tickets for vehicles supports Dubai’s efforts to become the world’s smartest city, and improving the payment of parking fines service serves the government efforts in this respect.

The initiative is in line with UAE Strategy for the 4th Industrial Revolution launched in 2017.