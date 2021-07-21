Dubai Police seize over 1,700 vehicles, e-scooters, cycles
Confiscations in 2020 part of traffic campaign that eliminated road deaths.
The Dubai Police confiscated 1,721 vehicles, motorcycles, electric scooters and bicycles in 2020 for violating traffic rules.
The confiscations were part of a traffic campaign implemented in Al Muraqqabat Police Station. The campaign helped ensure zero road deaths and significantly decreased the number of traffic accidents in the jurisdiction area.
Major-General Ali Ghanim, director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said fines were issued for reckless driving, driving a vehicle without number plates, modifying a vehicle’s engine and driving an unsafe vehicle.
The officer said most of the violations committed by cyclists were for riding in undesignated areas and without helmets and reflective jackets.
The director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station called on cyclists and motorists to fully commit to traffic safety rules and regulations to avoid road accidents and deaths.
