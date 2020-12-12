Dubai Police seize 44 cars, 247 bicycles, 16 e-scooters for breaking traffic laws

'Two violators were arrested for racing on public roads at night'

As many as 44 vehicles, 247 bicycles, 16 e-scooters have been confiscated by the Al Rashidiya Police Station over the last 11 months for violating traffic laws and road safety.

According to Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, the police patrols has monitored three areas within the station's jurisdiction that had been frequently disturbed by the reckless drivers.

"Two violators were arrested by our patrols for recklessly driving during the weekend and racing on public roads at night, causing a nuisance for the residents and desert goers and endangered their lives and the lives of other road users," Brig. Al Malik added.

"The motorists, whose vehicles were confiscated, are young adults (age 18-30). The parents irresponsibly financed the engine modification projects for their children without considering the serious and harmful consequences," Brig. Al Malik noted.

The director of Al Rashidiya Police Station also said that Dubai Police would not tolerate any violations that put road users' lives in danger. He encouraged members of the public to join the police in protecting the community and not hesitate to report these violators by calling 901, as he confirmed that the Command and Control Room is ready around the clock to attend to these kind of reports.

It is worth noting that engine modifications or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. In addition, the vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days. These penalties may be intensified depending on the case.

The penalties are intended to deter motorists from modifying vehicles as drivers can lose control when driving heavily modified cars, especially if engine modifications do not match the type of vehicle or roads. The modified vehicle accidents could be deadly and result in the deaths of innocent people and other road users.

Brig Al Malik called on parents to be responsible and discourage their children from indulging in such reckless practices by not paying for car modifications.