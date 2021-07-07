Dubai Police, Emirates Auction sign deal to provide assistance for broken-down vehicles

Services will include tyre replacement, refuelling and vehicle towing among others.

The General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police and the Emirates Auction have signed an agreement under which the latter will provide assistance to on-road broken-down vehicles.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouqi, director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, and Omar Matar Al Mannaei, executive director of Emirates Auction.

Services that Emirates Auction will provide to motorists include tyre replacement, refuelling and vehicle towing among others.

Al Razouqi said the agreement is aimed at providing the best services to the public according to the highest international standards.

“We are proud of our long-established partnership with Dubai Police, which reflects their confidence in the services we provide,” said Al Mannaei, stressing that Emirates Auction will do its utmost to implement the requirements of the MoU in an optimal way that meets the aspirations of Dubai Police and satisfies society.

He pointed out that the company will provide assistance on all roads in the emirate of Dubai through a fleet of vehicles, with the application of the highest standards of occupational health, safety and security.

Smart electronic services will be introduced to ensure expeditious assistance to road users, he added.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com