Dubai: New road project to ease traffic towards Al Qudra

The existing single-carriageway road will be replaced by an 11km dual carriageway.

A new road project in Dubai is set to ease traffic towards Al Qudra Lakes, an idyllic desert oasis that has become a favourite hangout spot for residents and visitors.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to widen Saih Al Dahal Road, which is connected to the Saih Al Salam Road and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The existing single-carriageway road will be replaced by an 11km dual carriageway, with two lanes in each direction. Once the project is done, the road will have three roundabouts that will ease traffic movement in all directions and connect with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.

“The project will increase the street intake from an existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes. Thus, it will ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the street, desert areas and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,” said attar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

“It starts from the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al Dahal Road and Saih Al Salam Road in the north, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and heads in the direction of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the south.”

Widening Saih Al Dahal Road is part of the RTA’s development projects in the area, which include the 23km Dubai Cycling Track, the existing cycling track at Saih Al Salam running alongside Al Qudra Street at the Gateway of the Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of the Emirates Road.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com