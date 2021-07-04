Dubai: New mini bus depot launched

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is also introducing improvements on other Dubai bus routes.

A new mini bus depot will open near Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line on Monday, July 5.

The new depot will house buses deployed on Route F07 and 367 instead of sending them to the bus depots at Al Awir, Al Khawaneej and Al Ruwayah. This will help improve the operational efficiency of these two routes “by saving dead kilometres” caused by the trips to the main depots.

The F07 bus route moves from Etisalat Metro Station to the labour accommodation at Al Qusais, while route 367 goes to High Bay of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

These include the launch of two Metro feeder routes (F19A and F19B) during off-peak times (10am to 4pm) at a service frequency of 30 minutes.

Moreover, the timings of Routes F24, F07, F18, and F22 will be improved. More journeys will be added in the morning to synchronise them with the revised timetables of the Green Line of the Metro service starting at 5:00am in the direction of Creek Metro Station.

