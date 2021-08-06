Dubai Metro Red line service disrupted between 2 stations: RTA
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations'
Dubai Metro service was disrupted on late Friday night, the Roads and Transport Authority said in a brief statement on Twitter.
The tweet said:
'For Dubai Metro Red line users, the metro service is disrupted between DMCC and Jebel Ali stations. Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations'
For Dubai Metro Red line users, the metro service is distrupted between DMCC and Jebel Ali stations. Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations.— RTA (@rta_dubai) August 6, 2021
-
Transport
Dubai Metro service disrupted between 2 stations: ...
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy weekend ahead
Expect light to moderate winds READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man left impotent in botched treatment, to get...
The victim had filed a lawsuit against the hospital and its two... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Thursday
Dusty, humid conditions to prevail in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian expats plan holidays back home as UAE...
Many expats eagerly looking forward to spending time with their... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Metro service disrupted between 2 stations: ...
'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from some Indian cities to Abu Dhabi from ...
All travellers will be required to quarantine for 10 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain adds more countries to travel red...
Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update. READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars