Dubai Metro Red line service disrupted between 2 stations: RTA

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 6, 2021

'Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations'


Dubai Metro service was disrupted on late Friday night, the Roads and Transport Authority said in a brief statement on Twitter.

The tweet said:

'For Dubai Metro Red line users, the metro service is disrupted between DMCC and Jebel Ali stations. Alternative buses service has been provided between both stations'




