Dubai Marina Metro Station renamed Sobha Realty

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced that Dubai Marina Metro Station has been renamed Sobha Realty Metro Station.

The naming rights were acquired by the leading Dubai-based private developer Sobha Realty. Recently, two other Metro station names were changed, with Al Rashidiya and Al Jafiliya stations becoming Centrepoint and Max Fashion, respectively.

Ibrahim Al Haddad, director of commercial and investment at the RTA’s strategy and corporate governance sector, said the new agreement with Sobha Realty is a model of the effective partnership between the public and private sectors.

“Sobha Realty will exclusively benefit from the strategic location of the largest landmark of the city, and equally offer Metro riders a close-up brand experience like no other, thanks to a large array of unprecedented, technologically advanced smart solutions at the Dubai Metro,” he said.

Sobha Realty will be offered a full advertising representation of their brand, and a wide range of advanced technologies, and smart solutions.

PNC Menon, chairman of Sobha Realty, said: “Sobha Realty Metro Station is a bustling hub on the remarkably seamless multi-rail transit network that has for over a decade served countless commuters, offering them immense value and connectivity. We continually strive to deliver quality projects to aspiring homeowners, residents, and expatriates, offering them an exceptional lifestyle.”

The RTA has initiated signage changes, as well as the necessary adjustments on the smart and electronic systems of the public transport network, including the audio announcement on board the Metro carriages. During this period, Dubai Metro riders can seek any assistance or clarification from RTA teams at the stations, if necessary.

