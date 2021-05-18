Transport
Dubai: Hire drivers via RTA on an hourly, weekly or monthly basis

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 18, 2021
Image: RTA/Twitter

Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive insurance and fuel.


Did you know that the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) offers a service that lets you hire drivers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind residents about the service.

Rates for the ‘My Driver’ service start from Dh250 per day, Dh1,000 per week, and Dh3,500 per month.

Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive insurance and fuel.

The service was first launched in 2012. According to the RTA, until the end of 2020, it has served over 2,000 service requests.

Residents can apply for the service online or the DTC app.




