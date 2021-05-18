Dubai: Hire drivers via RTA on an hourly, weekly or monthly basis

Residents would need to provide a vehicle with comprehensive insurance and fuel.

Did you know that the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) offers a service that lets you hire drivers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind residents about the service.

Rates for the ‘My Driver’ service start from Dh250 per day, Dh1,000 per week, and Dh3,500 per month.

Heading to work or taking your children to school? Take a break from driving fatigue via My Driver service by #DTC, and let trained drivers drive your vehicle on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. For bookings and inquiries, call 80088088.#RTA pic.twitter.com/93V7SpHm45 — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 18, 2021

The service was first launched in 2012. According to the RTA, until the end of 2020, it has served over 2,000 service requests.

From inception in 2012 and up to the end of 2020, My Driver service launched by the #Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the #RTA delivered about 2000 orders under contracts signed with individuals, parents and private firms. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/X5h5Zyb7ls — RTA (@rta_dubai) March 4, 2021

Residents can apply for the service online or the DTC app.