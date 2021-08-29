Dubai: Fancy car number plates sold for over Dh36 million
The RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding at this auction.
An open auction for fancy number plates in Dubai fetched Dh36.27 million on Saturday.
As Khaleej Times reported yesterday, plate E-55 topped the list, fetching Dh3.64 million, followed by W-29, which was sold for Dh2.5 million.
X-35 went for Dh2.48 million; while V-88888 fetched Dh0.99 million; and V-9999, Dh0.86 million.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
