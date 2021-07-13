Dubai: AI to monitor taxis, school buses and drivers' conduct

'The facility enables monitoring the conduct of drivers and their compliance with regulations'

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is using modern technologies like artificial intelligence at its Control and Data Analysis Centre to monitor taxis and school buses, an official said.

These technologies, which will cover the entire range of DTC’s services, will be able to monitor the conduct of drivers, and ensure their compliance with regulations.

It also extends to commercial coach services, which was recently launched by the branch of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

“DTC’s Control and Data Analysis Centre is equipped to manage taxis and school buses,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, director of operations and commercial affairs, DTC.

“The facility enables monitoring the conduct of drivers and their compliance with regulations, including the boarding and alighting of students and attendants from school buses, and tracking the route of the fleet,” he added.

Al Meer said that digital technology will make operations more efficient and provide better mobility.

“The centre manages the operations of limousines as well as ‘My Driver and In Safe Hands’ services. It also monitors the bus services that include the school bus and commercial coach services recently launched by DTC,” said Al Meer.

“Additionally, it picks up calls from drivers and directs them to the high-demand spots using digital technologies provided 24/7 to ease the mobility of clients. The DTC has mustered all efforts to establish a unique control centre capable of commanding and integrating the existing and future transit modes and contribute to realising operational excellence, the first strategic goal of the Dubai Taxi Corporation,” he elaborated.

