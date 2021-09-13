Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.
The E101 bus shuttle between Dubai and Abu Dhabi has resumed, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
The inter-city bus service would start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.
Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “This route is critical to the integration of mass transit means between the two emirates and the smooth movement of passengers.”
The RTA has reminded riders to adhere to all Covid safety measures, including mask use and social distancing.
Those travelling to Abu Dhabi must adhere to the following protocols:
>> Vaccinated individuals must have a 'green' status on their AlHosn app and an 'E' sign or star symbol (this is activated after a negative PCR test result and remains valid for days).
>> Unvaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative Covid-19 test result.
>> Travellers must not use DPI test results to enter the emirate two successive times.
Abu Dhabi had recently eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE. After entering the Capital, no further testing is required for vaccinated visitors.
Unvaccinated visitors with a negative PCR result must take additional tests on days four and eight after entry. Those entering with a DPI test result must take PCR tests on days three and seven.
Additionally, a slew of public places are restricted to the vaccinated. These include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, as well as gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks.
