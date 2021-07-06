Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers. Here’s why

These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city moving amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Have you spotted cabs in Dubai that feature names instead of yellow ‘TAXI’ signs on top? Well, there are exactly 638 such taxis plying on the roads of the Emirate.

This is the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) way of recognising the drivers who worked extra hours during the pandemic. The authority has given them their own taxi sign boards, honouring them for demonstrating high levels of social responsibility during the outbreak of Covid-19.

The initiative, which was first announced in April this year, has now been completed.

The RTA has fixed name stickers on 638 taxis of franchise companies as well as Dubai Taxi Cooperation.

Photos released by the RTA on Tuesday showed names of three drivers take the crown spot on their taxis. Instead of the word ‘TAXI’, the yellow signs read MONSUR, MAHABUBUR and MASUD.

The RTA had earlier announced the initiative via a touching video.

“A lot of customers ask me a lot of questions," said one driver in the video. "But they never ask my name."

"They talk about the weather, food and Dubai,” said another. “Now they know who they’re talking to.”

The initiative helped establish a personal connection between drivers and their passengers. Passengers in the video can be seen thanking their cabbies for the ride and addressing them by name.

