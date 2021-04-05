Transport
Dh0 starting charges when you book limousine at Dubai airport

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 5, 2021

This is a limited time offer.

Passengers arriving in Dubai can now enjoy Dh0 starting charges when they book a limousine.

According to a tweet by the Roads and Transport Authority, this is a limited time offer applicable when passengers are leaving the Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3.

"Make your visit to Dubai a happy journey from the moment of your arrival. Book a DTC limousine when leaving the Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3) and enjoy Dh0 meter start charges (zero flagfall)," the RTA tweeted.




