Covid-19 response: Dubai RTA wins international honour

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on June 20, 2021
Supplied photo

Harvard University Business Council's Dealing with Covid-19 Award recognises efforts towards gradual resumption of commercial and tourist activities


Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the ‘Dealing with Covid-19’ Award 2021 from the Harvard University Business Council, in recognition of its outstanding performance in dealing with the pandemic.

The award recognises the tireless efforts of the Dubai Government in coping with the virus and the gradual resumption of commercial and tourist activities. It also cements the image of Dubai as a global destination compliant with the preventive health measures for Covid-19.

Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector of the RTA stressed RTA’s agility in coping with Covid-19 and mobilisation of all resources to manage the crisis. “In March 2020, the RTA formed a dedicated team to act efficiently on the developments and keep abreast of global trends. RTA leadership developed a holistic vision based on the priorities of local and federal governments as well as the highest standards observed by advanced countries in this regard. The team remained in touch with developments and information in this regard,” he noted.




