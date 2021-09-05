Ajman-Abu Dhabi bus services resume today

A ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30.

Public buses from Ajman to Abu Dhabi have restarted operations today, September 5, after being suspended since April last year.

The Ajman Public Transport Authority (Apta) will be running a total of four trips every day — two from Ajman to Abu Dhabi and another two trips back, said engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of Public Transport.

The trip will start from Al Musalla Station to Abu Dhabi Bus Station and back to Al Musalla Station — with first bus departing Ajman at 7am and the last at 6pm. The first trip from Abu Dhabi will be at 10am and the last will depart at 9pm.

One ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30.

Apta said the bus service resumption comes in line with the latest updates from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.