Abu Dhabi toll system: Registered vehicle data automatically updated after sale
The new Darb toll gate system was activated on January 2, 2021.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have reiterated that no action was necessary for those who sought to sell their vehicles if they are registered in the Darb system.
According to a social media post by Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre, provisions under the new toll system would make it easier to sell Darb-registered vehicles.
“Within hours, the system will automatically remove the vehicle information from your account and link it to the new owner through the integration with the United Traffic System,” the video says.
Up to Dh400 fine for unregistered vehicles
Abu Dhabi’s Darb toll gate system was activated on January 2, 2021. Vehicle owners have to register via the Darb website or app and maintain sufficient balance in their accounts to avoid fines.
