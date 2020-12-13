Abu Dhabi toll gates: Who are exempted and how to apply?
Some categories of residents don't need to pay the Abu Dhabi toll gate charges, authorities said on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi toll gate system called Darb will be activated from January 2, 2021.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said senior citizens aged 60 and above; retired Emiratis; people of determination; and limited-income citizens are exempted from the toll gate charges.
Motorists will be charged Dh4 as they pass through the four bridges of Abu Dhabi during the peak hours of 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. Toll gates are located on the Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqta and Musaffah Bridges.
How to apply for exemptions
Motorists will have to log on to darb.itc.gov.ae or download the Darb app in order to submit a request for exemption. The app can be downloaded from Huawei’s AppGallery, Google Play and Apple’s AppStore.
Below is a step-by-step guide for applicants:
1.Click on 'Requests' from the dashboard and submit the request
2.Choose 'Service' and then select 'Exemption Request'
3.Choose 'Sub Service' and then click on 'Plate Number'
4.Add a request description
5.Add attachments
6.Click submit
Senior Emiratis, Retired Emiratis, People of Determination, Limited-income Emirati are exempted from toll gate system #DARB_AbuDhabi fees. Watch the video to learn about requesting an exemption from fees ... pic.twitter.com/w89dhIXRon— "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 13, 2020
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Who are exempted and how to ...
Some categories of residents don't need to pay the Abu Dhabi toll... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Sharjah Police respond to emergencies within 6...
Emergency response time increases by 23% as compared to last year,... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE schools in Dubai urge students to...
CBSE school heads in the UAE say the postponement of the board exam... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man bursts firecrackers in Dubai to mark...
Dubai Police warns the public against the use of fireworks and... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai