Abu Dhabi toll gates: Who are exempted and how to apply?

Some categories of residents don't need to pay the Abu Dhabi toll gate charges, authorities said on Sunday. The Abu Dhabi toll gate system called Darb will be activated from January 2, 2021.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said senior citizens aged 60 and above; retired Emiratis; people of determination; and limited-income citizens are exempted from the toll gate charges.

Motorists will be charged Dh4 as they pass through the four bridges of Abu Dhabi during the peak hours of 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. Toll gates are located on the Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqta and Musaffah Bridges.

How to apply for exemptions

Motorists will have to log on to darb.itc.gov.ae or download the Darb app in order to submit a request for exemption. The app can be downloaded from Huawei’s AppGallery, Google Play and Apple’s AppStore.

Below is a step-by-step guide for applicants:

1.Click on 'Requests' from the dashboard and submit the request

2.Choose 'Service' and then select 'Exemption Request'

3.Choose 'Sub Service' and then click on 'Plate Number'

4.Add a request description

5.Add attachments

6.Click submit

