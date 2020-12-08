Abu Dhabi toll gates: System to help residents beat rush-hour traffic

Residents said the gates would be a big help, especially with 100 per cent students expected to be back at schools from January 3.

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have welcomed the upcoming implementation of the toll gate system, saying that this would ease traffic during busy hours.

From January 2, Dh4 will be charged from motorists as they pass through the four bridges of Abu Dhabi during the peak hours 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm.

Residents said the gates would be a big help, especially with 100 per cent students expected to be back at schools from January 3.

“Most likely, schools will be operating at full strength from January, so the yellow buses will be back on the streets. The toll during peak hours will ensure that only motorists with important things to attend to will be travelling. I hope the registration process would be smooth,” said resident Ashraf Varamanghalath.

Nabigul Shiraz, head of transport division at a company, thinks that with this system, the entire network of road traffic will become more efficient and streamlined.

“With toll gates, the use of public transport will most likely increase. I am sure people will be more punctual with their trips and avoid unnecessary travel,” the Pakistani expat said.

Sharafudeen Kotta, who runs a company, is looking to register all his company vehicles.

“This is a good move. The government will surely upgrade the road infrastructure to new levels. Hopefully we can see more advancements and improvements on the roads. Overall, the quality of life will improve in months to come,” Sharafudeen added.

