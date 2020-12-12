Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents activate accounts

Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app.

Over 70,000 residents have registered and activated their accounts for Abu Dhabi’s toll gate system, it was announced on Saturday.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi took to Twitter to thank motorists for registering on the Darb system.

The toll gate system will be activated from January 2, 2021.

Thank you for registering and activating your account on the toll gate system #DARB_AbuDhabi.

“We invite everyone to create their accounts and register through http://darb.itc.gov.ae or download the Darb app,” the ITC tweeted.

Motorists will be charged Dh4 as they pass through the four bridges of Abu Dhabi during the peak hours of 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. Toll gates are located on the Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqta and Musaffah Bridges.

Accounts can be created as individuals and establishments. Motorists can either register in the system or activate their pre-registered accounts.

The registration fee for a Darb account is Dh100 per vehicle, of which Dh50 will be credited as balance in the registered account. The ITC has urged motorists to ensure that their accounts are activated and that all their vehicles are duly registered, with sufficient wallet balance, in order to avoid fines.

