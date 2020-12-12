Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents activate accounts
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app.
Over 70,000 residents have registered and activated their accounts for Abu Dhabi’s toll gate system, it was announced on Saturday.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi took to Twitter to thank motorists for registering on the Darb system.
The toll gate system will be activated from January 2, 2021.
Thank you for registering and activating your account on the toll gate system #DARB_AbuDhabi.— "ITC" (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 12, 2020
We invite everyone to create their accounts and register through https://t.co/oIhJpZ9SRR or download the #DARB app. pic.twitter.com/g8SUQGmr15
“We invite everyone to create their accounts and register through http://darb.itc.gov.ae or download the Darb app,” the ITC tweeted.
Motorists will be charged Dh4 as they pass through the four bridges of Abu Dhabi during the peak hours of 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm. Toll gates are located on the Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqta and Musaffah Bridges.
Accounts can be created as individuals and establishments. Motorists can either register in the system or activate their pre-registered accounts.
The registration fee for a Darb account is Dh100 per vehicle, of which Dh50 will be credited as balance in the registered account. The ITC has urged motorists to ensure that their accounts are activated and that all their vehicles are duly registered, with sufficient wallet balance, in order to avoid fines.
FULL COVERAGE:
9 steps to register on the Darb system
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Timings, charges, fines, exemptions
System to help residents beat rush-hour traffic
Toll gate fines range from Dh100 to Dh10,000
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Education
Sustainability on platter: Dubai school...
Around 1,000 teachers, students and parents of GEMS The Kindergarten... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil...
Law will apply to DCAA and all businesses and activities related to... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews