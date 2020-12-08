Abu Dhabi toll gates: 9 steps to register on Darb system

Video explains how individuals can register on the toll gate system.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have listed out the steps to register individuals on its toll gate system. The toll gates, Darb, will be activated from January 2, 2021.

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi shared a video on Tuesday, explaining the steps:

1. Visit http://darb.itc.gov.ae or download the DARB application

2. Choose the ‘Individual’ tab

3. Enter your e-mail address

4. Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your e-mail

5. Select the Emirate where your vehicle is registered

6. Enter your traffic code

7. Select your registered mobile phone number

8. Enter OTP sent to your mobile phone

9. Enter password to complete registration