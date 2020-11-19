Abu Dhabi: Over 700 drivers cut traffic black points, retrieve driving licences

Abu Dhabi Police has held successful traffic point reduction courses.

A total of 764 drivers of registered vehicles in Abu Dhabi benefited from traffic point reduction courses and retrieved their driving licences over the previous nine months of 2020.

Colonel Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Buraiki, Director of Police Monitoring and Community Security Care at the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), highlighted ADP’s keenness to promote security and community awareness by adopting traffic safety systems and requirements and supporting them with a training programme for drivers to promote safety.

He explained that the programme, conducted in Arabic, English and Urdu, focuses on training traffic law violators by enrolling them in specialist lectures and courses, noting that drivers can take part in the programme only once per year, with eight traffic points being deducted after completion for those who have accumulated 23 traffic points or less.

Drivers with 24 traffic points will normally have their licences confiscated and suspended for three months, but they will be exempted if they pass the training course, he added while pointing out the programme is continuing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of enrolled drivers has decreased, and they were contacted in their mother tongues to ensure adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, he further added.

The programme also raises the awareness of drivers of the importance of safe driving and teach them how to address traffic points and promote positive behaviours, to avoid the suspension of their licences, he noted.

Al Buraiki urged drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations to avoid fines and vehicle seizures, as well as to protect everyone’s safety.