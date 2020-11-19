Abu Dhabi: Over 700 drivers cut traffic black points, retrieve driving licences
Abu Dhabi Police has held successful traffic point reduction courses.
A total of 764 drivers of registered vehicles in Abu Dhabi benefited from traffic point reduction courses and retrieved their driving licences over the previous nine months of 2020.
Colonel Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al Buraiki, Director of Police Monitoring and Community Security Care at the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), highlighted ADP’s keenness to promote security and community awareness by adopting traffic safety systems and requirements and supporting them with a training programme for drivers to promote safety.
He explained that the programme, conducted in Arabic, English and Urdu, focuses on training traffic law violators by enrolling them in specialist lectures and courses, noting that drivers can take part in the programme only once per year, with eight traffic points being deducted after completion for those who have accumulated 23 traffic points or less.
Drivers with 24 traffic points will normally have their licences confiscated and suspended for three months, but they will be exempted if they pass the training course, he added while pointing out the programme is continuing during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of enrolled drivers has decreased, and they were contacted in their mother tongues to ensure adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, he further added.
The programme also raises the awareness of drivers of the importance of safe driving and teach them how to address traffic points and promote positive behaviours, to avoid the suspension of their licences, he noted.
Al Buraiki urged drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations to avoid fines and vehicle seizures, as well as to protect everyone’s safety.
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Over 700 drivers cut traffic black...
Abu Dhabi Police has held successful traffic point reduction courses. READ MORE
-
Government
Covid-19: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces 50%...
The initiative reflects Ruler's commitment to mitigate the economic... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
18-month-old boy drowns in bath tub in Sharjah's...
The boy was declared dead when he was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital. READ MORE
-
News
RTA to open widened roads near Dubai's Mirdif...
The road improvements are expected to further ease traffic flow... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews