Abu Dhabi: Now, get access to 7 multi-storey car parking spaces with single permit

The move to encourage the public to use multi-storey car parks

Multi-storey car parking subscribers in Abu Dhabi can now use all seven parking spaces at no extra charge, authorities have announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the department of municipalities and transport in Abu Dhabi said the aim of this move is to make parking easier for multi-storey car park subscribers and to provide ample vehicle spaces for them by allowing to use their subscriptions in all facilities.

The ITC also aims to encourage the public to use these multi-storey car parks to alleviate congestion in surface parking areas, and thus raise customer satisfaction with the city’s parking services.

The centre stated that the total number of parking spaces available in multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi now is 3,788, spread across seven car parks. Out of these, 31 spots are specifically dedicated for people of determination, and 182 reserved for women drivers. The car parks also include 16 parking spaces to charge hybrid vehicles.

How it works

Officials explained that each subscriber to multi-storey parking facilities will receive a magnetic subscription card to be used at the entry and exit barriers in all multi-storey car parks which use the latest state-of-the-art technology. The system has also a numberplate reading camera that helps identifying the subscriber’s information, giving them easy access to the building.

One subscription card will now facilitate entry at all seven multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi without the need to pay the additional fee previously charged for using other car parks.

The ITC noted that multi-storey parking spots in Abu Dhabi are spread across seven different locations in the Capital.

Motorists can obtain quarterly, semi-annual or annual parking subscriptions for their vehicles. The subscription fee for the use of multi-storey car parks is Dh1,369 for three months, Dh2,738 for six months and Dh5,475 for the whole year.

Vehicle owners can apply for subscriptions either by visiting the ITC’s official website, www.itc.gov.ae, or ITC Customer Happiness Centre located at Abu Dhabi Municipality, or Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – TAMM.

