Transport
Logo
 
HOME > News > Transport

Abu Dhabi: Now, get access to 7 multi-storey car parking spaces with single permit

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021
Multi-storey car parking in Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

The move to encourage the public to use multi-storey car parks


Multi-storey car parking subscribers in Abu Dhabi can now use all seven parking spaces at no extra charge, authorities have announced.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the department of municipalities and transport in Abu Dhabi said the aim of this move is to make parking easier for multi-storey car park subscribers and to provide ample vehicle spaces for them by allowing to use their subscriptions in all facilities.

The ITC also aims to encourage the public to use these multi-storey car parks to alleviate congestion in surface parking areas, and thus raise customer satisfaction with the city’s parking services.

The centre stated that the total number of parking spaces available in multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi now is 3,788, spread across seven car parks. Out of these, 31 spots are specifically dedicated for people of determination, and 182 reserved for women drivers. The car parks also include 16 parking spaces to charge hybrid vehicles.

How it works

Officials explained that each subscriber to multi-storey parking facilities will receive a magnetic subscription card to be used at the entry and exit barriers in all multi-storey car parks which use the latest state-of-the-art technology. The system has also a numberplate reading camera that helps identifying the subscriber’s information, giving them easy access to the building.

One subscription card will now facilitate entry at all seven multi-storey car parks in Abu Dhabi without the need to pay the additional fee previously charged for using other car parks.

The ITC noted that multi-storey parking spots in Abu Dhabi are spread across seven different locations in the Capital.

Motorists can obtain quarterly, semi-annual or annual parking subscriptions for their vehicles. The subscription fee for the use of multi-storey car parks is Dh1,369 for three months, Dh2,738 for six months and Dh5,475 for the whole year.

Vehicle owners can apply for subscriptions either by visiting the ITC’s official website, www.itc.gov.ae, or ITC Customer Happiness Centre located at Abu Dhabi Municipality, or Abu Dhabi Government Service Centres – TAMM.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210823&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829670&Ref=AR&profile=1013 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1013,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 