50% discount on traffic fines extended in Ras Al Khaimah
Motorists can avail of discount till December 23.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police on Tuesday announced the extension of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The discount offer — rolled out to mark the 49th UAE National Day — was to last from December 2 to December 8.
It has now been extended till December 23.
“The move is aimed to bring happiness to residents and reduce their financial burdens,” the police said.
Black traffic points will be cancelled for those who avail of the scheme to pay off their fines.
The discount spans “all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundment periods”, the police added.
December 8, 2020
Police authorities in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah had also announced 50 per cent discount on traffic fines to mark the National Day.
-
Crime and Courts
Woman to pay Dh8,000 for blocking husband's...
The wife denied the charges and affirmed that she was the owner of... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gate fines range from Dh100 to...
Fines for failure to register, insufficient balance, manipulating... READ MORE
-
Transport
50% discount on traffic fines extended in Ras Al...
Motorists can avail of discount till December 23. READ MORE
-
Transport
Ride the Dubai Ferry with your bikes, scooters...
RTA initiative aims to integrate personal mobility vehicles, marine... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews