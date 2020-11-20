27 cars seized on Dubai street over traffic violations

As many as 27 vehicles were confiscated on Al Qudra Street for violating traffic laws — driving without a licence, concealing plate numbers, heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed, causing a nuisance and endangering their lives and the lives of other road users.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafia, director of Al Barsha police station, said they carried out inspections in coordination with the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), Al Hebab Police Station and Al Faqaa Police Station. “The traffic campaign is aimed at ensuring road security, reduce the number of traffic injuries and related deaths, as well as protecting properties and holding violators accountable for their reckless actions,” he said.

He also indicated that modified vehicle accidents could be deadly and result in the deaths of innocent people and other road users. He also reminded that engine modifications or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation are subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. In addition, the vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days.

Intensified penalties

Penalties may be intensified depending on the cases, confirmed Brig Shafia. “These penalties are necessary because it takes only one driver to kill many or cause severe damage to other vehicles and the infrastructure.”

Bin Shafia stressed that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. “Together, we must unify efforts and maintain the safety and security of our roads,” he urged.

He also warned motorists against covering or concealing the plate number, stressing that violators will be fined Dh400 as per the federal traffic law.

Modified cars give a false sense of control: Dubai Police

Drivers lose control when driving heavily modified cars, especially if engine modifications were made in a way that does not match the type of vehicle or roads, warned the Dubai Police.

“Modified cars give a false sense of control to the driver so they think their vehicle has enough power and speed to dangerously overtaking others and to perform risky manoeuvres,” said Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafia, director of Al Barsha police station.

He added that the police have launched many safety awareness campaigns to raise awareness among the community on heavily modified vehicles, especially among the youth, confirming that additional accessories do not fit properly to many vehicles. “It is difficult to imagine a car with a max speed of 200kmph is travelling at a speed of 400kmph. Such modifications are bound to cause serious and deadly accidents,” said Brig Shafia .

