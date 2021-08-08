Transport
Dubai: RTA denies issuing vehicle number plates with owners' names

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on August 8, 2021
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially sanctioned.


Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has denied issuing vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.

Arabic daily Al Bayan quoted the RTA as saying that the viral image of one such plate was not officially sanctioned.

“Any new models of vehicle plates will be announced on the RTA’s official channels,” the authority said.

The Arabic daily also shared an image of a Dubai number plate that featured ‘7AMAD’ instead of digits.

Some countries around the world allow vehicle owners to personalise their number plates with words instead of numbers. Such number plates, however, are not available in the UAE yet.

