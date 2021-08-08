Dubai: RTA denies issuing vehicle number plates with owners' names
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially sanctioned.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has denied issuing vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.
Arabic daily Al Bayan quoted the RTA as saying that the viral image of one such plate was not officially sanctioned.
“Any new models of vehicle plates will be announced on the RTA’s official channels,” the authority said.
The Arabic daily also shared an image of a Dubai number plate that featured ‘7AMAD’ instead of digits.
Some countries around the world allow vehicle owners to personalise their number plates with words instead of numbers. Such number plates, however, are not available in the UAE yet.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport...
He was caught just before he was to board a flight to flee the UAE. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rise in temperature, rainfall likely
Videos show buffeting rains over some areas READ MORE
-
Government
Look: UAE's ICA announces launch of new Emirates...
The launch is part of the transition to the upgraded generation of... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport...
He was caught just before he was to board a flight to flee the UAE. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Is it legal to fire staff as a cost-cutting...
If your employer can prove that they are compelled by economic... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates celebration stunt atop Burj Khalifa...
The video is a tribute to the UAE's recent move out of the UK red... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID