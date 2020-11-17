Tuesday morning traffic clogs Dubai-Sharjah roads
Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes where possible.
Tuesday rush hour caused tailbacks on key Dubai-Sharjah roads.
According to Google Maps, tailbacks were reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and E11 among other internal roads.
