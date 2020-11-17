Transport
Tuesday morning traffic clogs Dubai-Sharjah roads

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 17, 2020

(KT file)

Tuesday rush hour caused tailbacks on key Dubai-Sharjah roads.

According to Google Maps, tailbacks were reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and E11 among other internal roads.

Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes where possible.




