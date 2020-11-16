Monday morning rush clogs Dubai-Sharjah roads
Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes where possible.
Morning rush hour on Monday caused tailbacks on key Dubai-Sharjah roads.
According to Google Maps, tailbacks were reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and E11 among other internal roads.
Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes where possible.
-
Weather
Cool, rainy weather forecast for UAE on Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
More professionals can now get 10-year UAE golden ...
Sheikh Mohammed shares details of those covered under the expanded... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE golden visa: Are you eligible for the 10-year ...
Here's a complete list of professionals. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
5 of a family rescued as fire breaks out in...
They have been discharged from hospital READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews